LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the man who blew the whistle on a massive money laundering scheme through the Estonian branch of Denmark's Danske Bank are calling for measures to protect him.

An Estonian newspaper on Wednesday identified the whistleblower as former Danske Bank employee Howard Wilkinson, who in 2013 warned Danish authorities that billions in dirty money were flowing through the company's accounts, some of it from Russia.

Wilkinson's lawyers on Thursday wrote a letter to law enforcement agencies in Estonia and Denmark to ensure that he is not subjected to retaliation. Both countries have signed international accords to support whistleblowers and to protect their identities.

Danske Bank has admitted that some 200 billion euros ($235 billion) flowing through its accounts from 2007 to 2015 was suspicious. Its CEO resigned this month.