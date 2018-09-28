An Irish man was arrested at Dublin Airport on Thursday after he ran behind a taxiing plane and shouted at the pilot to wait.

Witnesses said the 23-year-old, who arrived late at the departure gate, dashed out of the terminal building and ran after the Ryanair plane, which was departing for Amsterdam.

The airport said the man was "agitated" when airline staff told him he was too late for his flight. He then "broke through a door and made his way onto the tarmac, trying to flag the aircraft down," the airport said.

The man was heard shouting "Wait" to the pilot before he was pinned to the ground by the airport staff. He was later handed over to Irish police and taken to a Dublin police station.

A Dublin court has charged him with criminal damage to a door lock.

He was released on his own bond of €200 ($234) and ordered to appear at the court again on November 8, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

ap/kms (AP)

