FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb says his former girlfriend is responsible and that her claim he put a rope around the victim's neck is wrong.

William Hoehn (hayn) is on trial for conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn's ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, testified earlier that she cut the baby from Greywind and then Hoehn tied a rope around Greywind's neck after he came upon the scene.

Hoehn testified Thursday that the rope was around Greywind's neck when he entered the bathroom of their apartment. When Hoehn's attorney asked him whether Greywind was breathing, Hoehn said he didn't think so.

Hoehn earlier pleaded guilty to helping Crews cover up the crime.