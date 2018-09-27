TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — The Tashkent Open semifinals will feature four unseeded players.

Mona Barthel knocked out the final seeded player in the draw, No. 2 Vera Lapko, 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday. The German will next face Margarita Gasparyan, who beat Fanny Stollar 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Also, Kateryna Kozlova defeated sixth-seeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-2, while qualifier Anastasia Potapova beat Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

