LONDON (AP) — David Beckham has failed to win dismissal of a speeding charge on a technicality.

Beckham's lawyer, Nick Freeman, had argued that the notice of intended prosecution was "defective" because it arrived on Feb. 7, one day later than the deadline set by law.

District Judge Barbara Barnes on Thursday told Freeman the court could reasonably convict the former Manchester United and England soccer star on the evidence and ruled there was a case to answer. Beckham didn't attend the hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

Beckham, who lives in London's Holland Park neighborhood, is accused of driving a borrowed Bentley at 59 mph (95 kph) in a 40 mph (64 kph)-zone on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case continues.