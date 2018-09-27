MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former governor of Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has pleaded guilty to charges of organized crime and money laundering.

Ex-Gov. Javier Duarte had 41 properties seized as part of the plea deal.

Duarte fled to Guatemala after resigning as governor of one of the country's most populous states amid mounting allegations of corruption. He was extradited back to Mexico.

Prosecutors said Duarte embezzled millions in state money and used much of it to buy properties.

Prosecutor Felipe de Jesus Munoz said the value of the properties seized was "very significant," but acknowledged Duarte won't be required to make formal reparation payments.