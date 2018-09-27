THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge in the appeal by Radovan Karadzic against his genocide and war crimes convictions has removed himself from the case following a request by the former Bosnian Serb leader's lawyer.

The decision Thursday by American Judge Theodor Meron could delay a ruling in the appeal that had been expected before the end of the year.

Meron's decision follows a ruling removing him and two other judges from the appeal of Karadzic's former military chief, Gen. Ratko Mladic, for appearance of bias because they had previously convicted lower-ranking Bosnian Serb officers.

Karadzic was convicted in March 2016 on 10 counts including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes as the political mastermind behind Serb crimes in the 1992-95 Bosnian war. He was acquitted of one genocide charge.