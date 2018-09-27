TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Five fireworks concerts are scheduled to take place on Sun Moon Lake, Nantou County in Oct and Nov, according to Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration.

On the evening of Oct 20, Taiwan Mobile Concert: Music Line, Dance All Night will take place at Zhongxing Parking Lot, and there will be a 480-second fireworks display at the venue.

On Oct 27, during the evening, the “New Taiwan, New Hope” Charity Music Concert will be held at Ita Thao Pier, and a 300-second fireworks display is scheduled to dazzle the audience.

The Flower Banquet at Mingtan, which will feature four indigenous and one Beiguan music performance groups, is scheduled to take place at Ita Thao Pier on the evening of Nov. 3 with a fireworks display of 300 seconds.

Lakeside Autumn Concert Night and a 300-second fireworks display will take place at Xiangshan Visitor Center on the evening of Nov 10.

And finally, NTSO Youth Symphony Orchestra Fireworks Concert also at Xiangshan Visitor Center and 300 seconds of fireworks are scheduled for the evening of Nov. 17.

For detailed information about the fireworks concerts as well as other events, please visit this site.