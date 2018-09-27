Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;WSW;10;79%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;86;Sunny and hot;106;85;NE;9;35%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;91;63;Mostly sunny;92;66;W;9;37%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;76;61;Sunny and nice;75;59;ENE;8;57%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;69;52;Cooler;60;44;N;13;63%;9%;2

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;54;43;Nice with some sun;58;45;NNE;7;73%;36%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;89;62;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;S;6;25%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;72;46;Increasing clouds;71;40;W;11;48%;9%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;85;71;Clouds and sun;88;74;NE;8;69%;21%;9

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;68;65;Thunderstorms;70;63;NNW;12;76%;88%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;49;A morning shower;60;49;SW;10;59%;51%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;108;73;Sunny and very warm;106;73;NW;8;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy shower;91;73;Couple of t-storms;90;74;ENE;5;77%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SE;5;73%;90%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A t-storm in spots;95;78;S;5;66%;72%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;61;Partly sunny;80;65;W;10;64%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;72;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;N;9;45%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;66;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;E;5;38%;6%;4

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;72;51;Cooler;60;41;NNW;10;52%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;65;47;Inc. clouds;67;48;SE;6;66%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;89;61;Partly sunny;90;60;NW;7;35%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;68;47;Sunshine and nice;72;49;N;6;53%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and delightful;70;46;Cooler;59;38;NE;6;71%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;65;42;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;S;4;48%;10%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;68;44;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;NW;5;52%;21%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A few showers;66;61;Low clouds;71;67;NE;10;83%;98%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;93;70;Clouds and sun;89;68;NW;5;28%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;74;63;Clouds and sun, nice;74;65;NE;11;59%;99%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;77;ENE;7;37%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;66;55;A morning shower;63;51;S;9;62%;40%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;70;SE;3;65%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;Showers around;91;79;S;7;72%;76%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;71;56;Cooler;62;47;NW;9;66%;67%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;86;77;Spotty showers;87;76;SSW;7;76%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;64;46;Periods of sun;55;44;NW;11;52%;11%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;88;79;Turning sunny;89;79;SSW;5;76%;28%;11

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;7;68%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;86;72;Spotty showers;88;70;SSE;11;68%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;93;75;Sunshine;94;74;NNW;5;63%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;43;Sunshine and cooler;61;46;SE;8;64%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;91;81;Clouds and sunshine;96;79;NE;4;68%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;69;Mostly sunny;91;70;ESE;8;54%;27%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;63;40;Partly sunny;56;38;SW;7;67%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun;83;53;Mostly sunny, nice;81;51;NE;6;25%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;78;71;Partly sunny, humid;76;70;ENE;16;83%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;84;74;A heavy a.m. t-storm;85;72;N;9;72%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;85;61;Sunshine and nice;86;61;ENE;8;29%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;8;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;53;40;Spotty showers;50;32;NNW;14;66%;60%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;SW;5;78%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;87;77;Some sun, pleasant;89;76;NNE;8;57%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;77;A shower;87;77;NE;9;72%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;E;5;71%;63%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;72;Partly sunny;92;72;N;6;52%;9%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;67;61;Clouds and sun, nice;72;62;ENE;11;67%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;95;75;High clouds;94;74;ENE;7;52%;6%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;97;86;Sunlit and very warm;98;86;N;8;57%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;59;A t-storm in spots;85;59;E;8;37%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;87;51;Mostly sunny;82;49;NNW;5;20%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny;91;78;W;11;59%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SSW;6;73%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;82;Warm with sunshine;105;82;S;6;20%;1%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;60;50;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;10;66%;38%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;7;64%;68%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;92;72;Low clouds breaking;89;72;W;7;63%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;A few showers;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;SSW;5;71%;59%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NNW;4;81%;87%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;32;A t-storm in spots;56;31;NNE;8;52%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A thunderstorm;84;76;SW;7;78%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;67;59;Partly sunny;67;59;S;7;75%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;Partly sunny;87;63;N;7;56%;7%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and nice;72;52;Clouds, then sun;61;41;NE;13;54%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;Low clouds, then sun;85;64;SSE;5;58%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;72;Decreasing clouds;81;70;WNW;7;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;82;56;Partly sunny;86;61;NW;2;50%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;85;81;Afternoon showers;86;79;W;13;77%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;5;68%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;89;79;A morning shower;88;79;WSW;8;74%;61%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;75;47;Cooler with a shower;59;41;WSW;11;66%;65%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNE;5;55%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm around;90;81;ENE;10;67%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;60;48;Showers around;59;40;NW;13;76%;76%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;Some sun, a shower;85;77;S;10;72%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;65;58;Low clouds;70;65;NNE;12;74%;55%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Sunny and pleasant;67;50;SSW;4;66%;56%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little a.m. rain;55;42;A little rain;58;36;WNW;15;74%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;81;A t-storm around;94;83;SE;5;70%;54%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;57;Spotty showers;77;56;E;9;70%;86%;12

New York, United States;Not as warm;70;59;Rain in the morning;66;58;WNW;8;88%;70%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;88;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;WNW;7;55%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;71;46;Sunshine, pleasant;69;49;ESE;5;67%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;74;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;NNE;6;57%;99%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;48;37;Mostly sunny;53;33;NW;6;54%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;64;45;Nice with some sun;69;43;SW;9;70%;71%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;Some sun, a shower;84;78;E;14;74%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;85;76;ENE;6;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;93;76;Showers around;92;75;ENE;8;72%;64%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;78;50;Partly sunny;69;44;NE;8;58%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;Partly sunny;75;57;E;14;46%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;77;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;WSW;4;72%;73%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;Mostly sunny;85;67;SE;17;59%;7%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSW;5;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;72;48;Partly sunny;67;39;NNW;7;51%;16%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Not as warm;71;57;ESE;7;62%;19%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;54;Showers around;72;53;WSW;10;54%;81%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;94;65;Partial sunshine;84;66;SSW;6;58%;15%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;ESE;9;73%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;44;40;Breezy with rain;48;42;SW;20;88%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;61;50;Spotty showers;56;42;WNW;13;66%;94%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;88;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;72;W;6;78%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;76;Sunny and very warm;105;73;ESE;8;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NW;5;47%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;52;39;Rain tapering off;48;35;NW;9;88%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;68;54;Low clouds breaking;65;58;W;9;75%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ENE;4;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;88;76;Spotty showers;85;78;ESE;15;78%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;NNE;5;94%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;Sunny and nice;82;50;NE;11;19%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;69;49;Cloudy;69;50;SW;3;51%;85%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;9;79%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;90;61;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;NNW;5;56%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny, warm;75;54;NNE;7;61%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;75;53;Partly sunny;70;55;ESE;5;63%;6%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;NNE;8;59%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;91;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SE;7;64%;46%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;60;32;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;SSE;7;37%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;87;77;Wind and rain;86;77;ESE;23;79%;93%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain this afternoon;57;40;Mostly sunny, cool;50;34;NNW;11;65%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;57;WNW;11;41%;81%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Rain;80;75;N;10;81%;95%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;54;41;Some sun, a shower;51;37;NNE;12;64%;61%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;84;56;Sunny and nice;84;55;NNE;6;33%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;69;56;Becoming cloudy;70;58;E;8;67%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;85;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;ESE;6;22%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Sunny and beautiful;88;72;NNE;6;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and beautiful;77;41;Periods of sun;85;56;E;3;31%;56%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;SSE;6;65%;17%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;65;53;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNW;12;68%;77%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;75;65;Spotty showers;76;68;WSW;12;57%;81%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;76;64;Mostly sunny;79;65;WNW;12;51%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;48;27;An afternoon shower;41;27;NW;9;65%;62%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;Sunshine;71;54;NNE;4;52%;9%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;NNW;6;55%;28%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;Cloudy with showers;88;75;E;5;75%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;61;50;Showers around;58;37;SW;14;68%;64%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;65;52;Variable cloudiness;63;42;WNW;11;69%;31%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;53;45;Mostly sunny;58;49;N;12;69%;13%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;90;76;Some sun;92;78;W;5;71%;44%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;78;52;Mostly sunny;79;53;NE;4;47%;14%;5

