Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;16;79%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;30;Sunny and hot;41;29;NE;14;35%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;34;19;W;15;37%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunny and nice;24;15;ENE;14;57%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;21;11;Cooler;16;7;N;21;63%;9%;2

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;12;6;Nice with some sun;14;7;NNE;11;73%;36%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;S;10;25%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;22;8;Increasing clouds;22;5;W;18;48%;9%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;29;21;Clouds and sun;31;23;NE;13;69%;21%;9

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;20;18;Thunderstorms;21;17;NNW;19;76%;88%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;9;A morning shower;16;9;SW;16;59%;51%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;42;23;Sunny and very warm;41;23;NW;12;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy shower;33;23;Couple of t-storms;32;23;ENE;9;77%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;SE;8;73%;90%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;26;S;9;66%;72%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;27;19;W;16;64%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;N;15;45%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;E;8;38%;6%;4

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;22;11;Cooler;16;5;NNW;16;52%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;18;8;Inc. clouds;19;9;SE;10;66%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;16;Partly sunny;32;16;NW;11;35%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunshine and nice;22;10;N;9;53%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and delightful;21;8;Cooler;15;3;NE;10;71%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;S;7;48%;10%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NW;8;52%;21%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A few showers;19;16;Low clouds;22;20;NE;16;83%;98%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;34;21;Clouds and sun;32;20;NW;8;28%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;NE;18;59%;99%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;25;ENE;12;37%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;19;13;A morning shower;17;10;S;15;62%;40%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;21;SE;5;65%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Showers around;33;26;S;12;72%;76%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;Cooler;17;8;NW;15;66%;67%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;SSW;11;76%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;18;8;Periods of sun;13;6;NW;18;52%;11%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;31;26;Turning sunny;32;26;SSW;8;76%;28%;11

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;29;20;SE;11;68%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;30;22;Spotty showers;31;21;SSE;18;68%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Sunshine;34;23;NNW;8;63%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;6;Sunshine and cooler;16;8;SE;13;64%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;33;27;Clouds and sunshine;35;26;NE;6;68%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;12;54%;27%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;17;5;Partly sunny;13;3;SW;12;67%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun;29;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;NE;9;25%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;24;21;ENE;26;83%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;29;23;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;22;N;14;72%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;Sunshine and nice;30;16;ENE;13;29%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;14;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;12;4;Spotty showers;10;0;NNW;23;66%;60%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;SW;8;78%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;NNE;13;57%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower;30;25;NE;15;72%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;E;8;71%;63%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;33;22;N;10;52%;9%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;19;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;ENE;18;67%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;24;High clouds;35;23;ENE;11;52%;6%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;36;30;Sunlit and very warm;37;30;N;14;57%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;E;13;37%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;11;Mostly sunny;28;9;NNW;9;20%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;W;18;59%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSW;9;73%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Warm with sunshine;40;28;S;10;20%;1%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;16;66%;38%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;12;64%;68%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Low clouds breaking;32;22;W;11;63%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;A few showers;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;SSW;8;71%;59%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;7;81%;87%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;0;A t-storm in spots;14;0;NNE;13;52%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;25;SW;11;78%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;11;75%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;Partly sunny;30;17;N;11;56%;7%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and nice;22;11;Clouds, then sun;16;5;NE;20;54%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;Low clouds, then sun;30;18;SSE;9;58%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Decreasing clouds;27;21;WNW;11;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;30;16;NW;4;50%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;Afternoon showers;30;26;W;22;77%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;8;68%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;WSW;13;74%;61%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;24;8;Cooler with a shower;15;5;WSW;17;66%;65%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNE;9;55%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;ENE;16;67%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;15;9;Showers around;15;4;NW;20;76%;76%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;25;S;16;72%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;18;14;Low clouds;21;18;NNE;19;74%;55%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;SSW;6;66%;56%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little a.m. rain;13;6;A little rain;14;2;WNW;25;74%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;34;28;SE;8;70%;54%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Spotty showers;25;14;E;14;70%;86%;12

New York, United States;Not as warm;21;15;Rain in the morning;19;14;WNW;12;88%;70%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;WNW;11;55%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;21;8;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;ESE;8;67%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;10;57%;99%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Mostly sunny;12;1;NW;9;54%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;18;7;Nice with some sun;21;6;SW;15;70%;71%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;22;74%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;ENE;10;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;34;25;Showers around;33;24;ENE;12;72%;64%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;26;10;Partly sunny;21;7;NE;13;58%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Partly sunny;24;14;E;22;46%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;WSW;7;72%;73%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;SE;27;59%;7%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSW;8;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;Partly sunny;19;4;NNW;12;51%;16%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Not as warm;21;14;ESE;11;62%;19%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;12;Showers around;22;12;WSW;16;54%;81%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Partial sunshine;29;19;SSW;10;58%;15%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ESE;15;73%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;5;Breezy with rain;9;6;SW;32;88%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;16;10;Spotty showers;13;6;WNW;22;66%;94%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;31;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;22;W;10;78%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;24;Sunny and very warm;40;23;ESE;14;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NW;7;47%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;11;4;Rain tapering off;9;2;NW;15;88%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;Low clouds breaking;19;14;W;14;75%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;31;24;Spotty showers;29;25;ESE;23;78%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NNE;8;94%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and nice;28;10;NE;18;19%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;9;Cloudy;20;10;SW;6;51%;85%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;14;79%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;NNW;8;56%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;NNE;11;61%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;8;63%;6%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNE;13;59%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;11;64%;46%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;16;0;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;SSE;12;37%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;31;25;Wind and rain;30;25;ESE;37;79%;93%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain this afternoon;14;5;Mostly sunny, cool;10;1;NNW;17;65%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;14;WNW;18;41%;81%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Rain;27;24;N;17;81%;95%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;12;5;Some sun, a shower;10;3;NNE;19;64%;61%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;29;14;Sunny and nice;29;13;NNE;10;33%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;21;13;Becoming cloudy;21;14;E;12;67%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;ESE;10;22%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;NNE;10;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and beautiful;25;5;Periods of sun;29;13;E;5;31%;56%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;SSE;9;65%;17%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNW;19;68%;77%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;24;18;Spotty showers;24;20;WSW;19;57%;81%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WNW;20;51%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;9;-3;An afternoon shower;5;-3;NW;14;65%;62%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Sunshine;22;12;NNE;7;52%;9%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;NNW;9;55%;28%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;Cloudy with showers;31;24;E;9;75%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;16;10;Showers around;14;3;SW;22;68%;64%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;18;11;Variable cloudiness;17;5;WNW;18;69%;31%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;12;7;Mostly sunny;14;10;N;19;69%;13%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;32;25;Some sun;34;25;W;8;71%;44%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;NE;6;47%;14%;5

