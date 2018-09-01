TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The government’s plans to develop and build a local submarine will form the focus of the second Kaohsiung International Maritime and Defense Expo (KIMD) which opened Thursday.

The opening was attended by some of the key players in Taiwan’s defense sector, including a vice minister at the Ministry of National Defense, according to the Central News Agency.

Some speakers said that until recently, the emphasis on domestic construction of naval vessels and submarines had only consisted of slogans, but now, it was turning into a reality.

Due to pressure from China, other countries have been unwilling to sell submarines to Taiwan, forcing the island to try and develop them itself.

Several companies at the expo also formed an alliance hoping to supply the necessary materials for weapons systems and other elements of the submarine program. Officials emphasized the importance of each phase, from research and development to testing, sales and marketing, CNA reported.

The expo, which lasts until September 30, features domestic companies but also international exhibitors such as Rolls Royce, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.