TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that claims the NFL violated state consumer fraud laws with its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium.

Josh Finkelman sued after he said he had to pay more than double the $800 face value on the secondary market because the NFL made only 1 percent of the tickets available to the public.

The NFL claims in court filings that it didn't run afoul of the law.

Finkelman's suit was dismissed twice by a federal judge in New Jersey, but an appeals court reversed the second ruling and said the suit could go forward pending a ruling by the state Supreme Court.

Arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning in Trenton.