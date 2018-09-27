US denies meddling in Bosnian election

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia has rejected accusations by Serb nationalist leaders that the United States has sought to interfere in next month's general election.

The embassy said in a statement on Thursday that "the United States is not interfering in the election process and we strongly reject such appalling accusations."

The embassy says that "we do not back one candidate or one party over another." The statement also says the U.S. refuses to be part of a pre-election "manipulation."

Bosnian Serb pro-Russian President Milorad Dodik has accused the U.S. and Britain of supporting his opponents and seeking to influence the outcome of the Oct. 7 vote.

He said Thursday that the two countries have secured millions of euros to finance various opposition groups in the Bosnian Serb territory.