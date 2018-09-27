10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HIGH DRAMA ON CAPITOL HILL

Senators will hear from Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of attempting to rape her when they were teens.

2. WHAT COULD BE A WHERE-WERE-YOU MOMENT

The Kennedy assassination. The Challenger explosion. The Sept. 11 attacks. Make room for another potentially historic moment, one that could shape the Supreme Court for decades.

3. TEENS MINDFUL OF INTERNET'S UNFORGIVING GLARE

With Kavanaugh's behavior in the 1980s facing scrutiny, today's tech-savvy high schoolers know what they say and do now will live well past graduation.

4. 6 NATIONS MAKE UNPRECEDENTED MOVE AT UN

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Canada have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela for alleged crimes against humanity.

5. VEGAS SHOOTING SURVIVORS LIVING WITH FEAR

In the year since Chris Gilman was nearly killed in the massacre that took 58 lives, she has to fight the urge daily that she will be shot at again.

6. WHERE THEY'RE GRAPPLING WITH A SUDDEN HOMELESS CAMP

With two deaths in recent weeks and fears about disease, crime and the coming winter, pressure is ratcheting up for a solution in Minneapolis.

7. TRUMP MAY, OR MAY NOT MEET WITH ROSENSTEIN

The president says he would "certainly prefer not" to fire the embattled deputy attorney general and that he may delay a highly anticipated meeting.

8. CORPORATE GIANTS WARN TARIFFS WILL MEAN PRICE HIKES

From Ford to Walmart to Procter & Gamble, a growing number of iconic U.S. companies are warning that Trump's tariffs on U.S. imports are raising their costs and prices.

9. WHO GAVE A SUPER AGENT THE BUSINESS

Saying he had "no chops," Bill Murray showed no mercy in teasing former Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz as the latter promoted a book in New York City.

10. WHIFF OF OFFENSE

The major league batting average is on track to drop below .250 for the first time since 1972 and strikeouts could top hits for the first time ever.