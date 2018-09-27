BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has urged the United States to stop slandering China after President Donald Trump accused the Asian giant of trying to interfere in the upcoming American congressional elections.

Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesman, said Thursday that the Chinese government does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.

Trump said China was interfering in the elections because it opposes his tough trade policies. The White House provided scant evidence of anything akin to the level of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Geng said Beijing "urges the U.S. to stop making unwarranted accusations and slanders against China and stop the words and deeds that harm bilateral ties and the fundamental interest of the two peoples."

Trump later said there was "plenty" of evidence but didn't immediately provide details.