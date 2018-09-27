JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say a critically endangered Sumatran tiger pregnant with two cubs was found dead in the Indonesian province of Riau after being caught in a pig trap.

The death is the latest setback to a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400.

Head of the local conservation agency, Suharyono, said Thursday the tiger was reportedly trapped earlier this week, escaped and then was found dead on Wednesday with part of the snare wrapped around its waist.

It was pregnant with male and female cubs.

The Sumatran tiger is the most endangered tiger subspecies and is under increasing pressure as its jungle habitat shrinks.

Two people have died in tiger attacks on Sumatra this year and villagers slaughtered a tiger they reportedly believed was supernatural.