Excitement builds ahead of Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — With the sun beating down on Le Golf National, European and American players are getting in their final practice before the start of the Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods might be taking it easy, though.

Woods chose not to take a tee shot in front of thousands of spectators who were gathered around what is set to be an atmospheric first tee.

Instead, he let playing partners Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take their shots and walked down the fairway with them.

The opening ceremony and the draw for Friday's morning fourballs take place later Thursday.

