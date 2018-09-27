Taiwanese drug mule arrested in Thailand

A Taiwanese drug mule allegedly responsible for smuggling narcotics into Thailand has been detained in Pattaya, thanks to law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, according to Taiwan's Investigation Bureau.

The man, identified by his surname Chiang, was tracked down by agents of Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board and military officers Wednesday at a house he was renting in Pattaya, following a tipoff provided by bureau personnel stationed in Thailand.

Chiang was caught shortly after he allegedly transported 355 kilogram of methamphetamine with a street value of US$6.16 million to the house, where his accomplices were to repackage the drugs for sale, according to the bureau.

The drugs were found to have been smuggled into Thailand from Myanmar, it said.(By Hsiao Po-wen and Flor Wang)



