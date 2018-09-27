  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese drug mule arrested in Thailand

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/27 18:10
Thailand nabs Taiwanese drug mule.

Thailand nabs Taiwanese drug mule. (By Central News Agency)

A Taiwanese drug mule allegedly responsible for smuggling narcotics into Thailand has been detained in Pattaya, thanks to law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, according to Taiwan's Investigation Bureau.

The man, identified by his surname Chiang, was tracked down by agents of Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board and military officers Wednesday at a house he was renting in Pattaya, following a tipoff provided by bureau personnel stationed in Thailand.

Chiang was caught shortly after he allegedly transported 355 kilogram of methamphetamine with a street value of US$6.16 million to the house, where his accomplices were to repackage the drugs for sale, according to the bureau.

The drugs were found to have been smuggled into Thailand from Myanmar, it said.(By Hsiao Po-wen and Flor Wang)

 
drugs
drug mule
Thailand
Pattaya

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese fugitive caught with fake passport in Bangkok, Thailand
Taiwanese fugitive caught with fake passport in Bangkok, Thailand
2018/09/18 12:14
BIMSTEC: India's regional economic integration strategy to counter China's BRI
BIMSTEC: India's regional economic integration strategy to counter China's BRI
2018/09/17 15:50
Animation Youtube channel 'Taiwan Bar' releases new video about Thailand
Animation Youtube channel 'Taiwan Bar' releases new video about Thailand
2018/09/13 15:36
Taipei's summer anti-drug campaign nets 1,849 arrests
Taipei's summer anti-drug campaign nets 1,849 arrests
2018/09/04 12:30
Thailand abandons visa fee hikes for Taiwanese visitors
Thailand abandons visa fee hikes for Taiwanese visitors
2018/08/29 17:43