TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Twelve tons of Taiwan bananas were packed at a fruit gathering and packing venue in Nantou County on Wednesday for export to Toyama Prefecture in Japan as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed on Oct. 12, according to media reports.

When the 12 tons of bananas arrive in Japan on Oct 12, the MoU will be signed between Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan and the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association of Toyama for exporting Taiwan bananas to the prefecture.

Taiwan’s Agriculture and Food Agency said bananas can be grown in Taiwan all year round and that Taiwan bananas have a good flavor.

The agency said that Taiwan once exported as much as 400,000 tons of bananas to Japan in the 60’s, and therefore many elders in Japan have missed Taiwan bananas very much.