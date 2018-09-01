  1. Home
Taiwanese electronics company ASUS denies layoff reports

Limited reorganization plan was announced earlier in September

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/27 17:40
ASUS denies reports of massive layoffs. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Computer and phone maker AsusTek Computer Inc., also known as Asus (華碩), denied reports Thursday that it was planning massive layoffs in Taiwan and China.

The company had conducted two waves of layoffs in September, the Apple Daily reported Thursday. Not only had about half of its computer games staff been sent away, but the divisions producing smartphones, laptops and PCs had also been reorganized, the paper reported.

The layoffs had not been restricted to Taiwan, but also affected factories in Shanghai and Chengdu, China, the Apple Daily reported.

However, later in the day, Asus used the term “erroneous reports” to describe the mentions of layoffs.

Earlier in the month, Asus had announced it might reassign dozens of staff due to the reorganization of cellphone and tablet departments, the Central News Agency reported.
ASUS
Asustek
Asustek Computer Inc
layoffs

