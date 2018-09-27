TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Applied Research Laboratories joined National Cheng Kung University in breaking ground for the “Tainan Base of Nanochip Center” in the campus of NCKU on Sept. 27.

The facility, comprising two buildings and taking up an area of 900 pings, boasts a state-of-the-art cleanroom, biomedical chip tech laboratory, and green tech showcase zone, according to a press release by NCKU.

The Tainan Base of Nanochip Center is slated for operation in 2021.

Resources from the government-sponsored lab and one of Taiwan’s most prestigious universities will be invested into the development of 3 nanometer chips and more advanced technologies and products in the semiconductor industry.

The center also serves as a platform for the research and advancement regarding energy-efficient detection chips, next-generation semiconductor materials, heterogeneous integration-based system-in-package technology, and more.

The green energy exhibition zone will showcase how smart sensors developed by NARLabs are used to monitor air quality, temperatures, and humidity levels, as well as drive systems for electric cars and 3D animation introducing the manufacturing of integrated circuits.