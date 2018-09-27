  1. Home
  2. Economy

Ground-breaking ceremony held for new nanochip research branch in Taiwan

The facility will serve as a base for development of advanced semiconductor technologies

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/27 17:20
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new nanochip research branch in Tainan (Photo by National Cheng Kung University)

Ground-breaking ceremony held for new nanochip research branch in Tainan (Photo by National Cheng Kung University)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Applied Research Laboratories joined National Cheng Kung University in breaking ground for the “Tainan Base of Nanochip Center” in the campus of NCKU on Sept. 27.

The facility, comprising two buildings and taking up an area of 900 pings, boasts a state-of-the-art cleanroom, biomedical chip tech laboratory, and green tech showcase zone, according to a press release by NCKU.

The Tainan Base of Nanochip Center is slated for operation in 2021.

Resources from the government-sponsored lab and one of Taiwan’s most prestigious universities will be invested into the development of 3 nanometer chips and more advanced technologies and products in the semiconductor industry.

The center also serves as a platform for the research and advancement regarding energy-efficient detection chips, next-generation semiconductor materials, heterogeneous integration-based system-in-package technology, and more.

The green energy exhibition zone will showcase how smart sensors developed by NARLabs are used to monitor air quality, temperatures, and humidity levels, as well as drive systems for electric cars and 3D animation introducing the manufacturing of integrated circuits.
National Cheng Kung University
NARL
nanochips

RELATED ARTICLES

Badminton competition in Tainan to feature Taiwan’s top players
Badminton competition in Tainan to feature Taiwan’s top players
2018/04/30 17:27
No more phone battery explosions! A Taiwanese school introduces the 'sodium-ion battery'
No more phone battery explosions! A Taiwanese school introduces the 'sodium-ion battery'
2018/04/11 17:35
Two presidents from Taiwan's Cheng Kung Univ. among top 100 Asian Scientists for 2018
Two presidents from Taiwan's Cheng Kung Univ. among top 100 Asian Scientists for 2018
2018/03/23 17:21
German Library opened at university in southern Taiwan 
German Library opened at university in southern Taiwan 
2017/12/16 17:57
I-Mei CEO Luis Ko receives honorary doctorate from Taiwan’s Cheng Kung University
I-Mei CEO Luis Ko receives honorary doctorate from Taiwan’s Cheng Kung University
2017/12/13 18:45