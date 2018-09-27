TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that the planet belongs to the world and global sustainability must include Taiwan, during a speech at the International Conference on Achieving Sustainability in Asia-Pacific, in Taipei on Sept. 27.

Also during the conference, Minister of Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said Taiwan is making significant inroads to environmental sustainability.

The media industry conference was organized by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) and Radio Taiwan International, in a bid to build a collaborative approach to and improve understanding of U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. This was the first AIB annual event in Taiwan.

Tsai said Taiwan is actively striving to achieve the SDG not just within Taiwan, but is also helping the international community to do the same, through collaboration with governments, academia and NGOs.

Taiwan has established a government agency to review Taiwan's carbon emissions, and voluntarily released its first report last year, said Tsai.

Tsai said that Taiwan is actively helping the international community deal with climate change because of the simple belief that global environmental problems do not stop at international borders. In this way, the earth belongs to everyone and true sustainability must include Taiwan, Tsai asserted.

Later in the conference, Lee Ying-yuan sat down for an interview with Simon Spanswick, CEO of Association for International Broadcasting.



Simon Spanswick, left, with Lee Ying-yuan. (Taiwan News)

Lee said Taiwan is tackling environmental challenges through emission reduction targets, clean air policies, as well as clean ocean policies. He said that Taiwan will half its emissions by 2050, is tackling vehicle pollution through the Air Pollution Control Act, and is combating ocean pollution through restricting plastic bag and straw use.

According to Lee, the EPA is engaged in a public information battle with the public, to help the people understand and participate in more environmentally friendly practices. Lee added that younger people are more open to changes to behavior.

Lee said that the response from big business to environmental challenges was good, with large semiconductor companies being a leading example of companies willing to pay more for better produced products, like electricity.

When asked about what Lee was most proud of during his tenure at the EPA, he said Taiwan’s movement towards a circular economy, and bans on plastic shopping bags.

The conference was attended by over 150 professionals, and saw addresses from leading media experts, activists, and politicians from Taiwan and beyond.

The SDG are 17 aspirations which form the U.N.’s blueprint to create a better and more sustainable global society. The goals address the world’s major challenges including poverty, health, education, equality, and climate change.