Time for Taiwan to engage with Maldives

In a massive turnout of over 90 percent, more than 58 percent of voters in the Maldives, in the Indian Ocean, on Sunday elected combined opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as their President ousting the incumbent pro-Chinese President Abdullah Yameen.

This was Yameen's second attempt to control power after he was elected first in 2013 amid opposition accusations of widespread rights abuses.

Many describe Solih's victory as a triumph for democracy, as the autocratic Yameen jailed or forced his opponents into exile after months-long crackdown on them after declaring a state of emergency. They included former presidents Mohamad Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

The result is a victory for Taiwan too, as it will counter China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean region. In Malaysia too, a pro-Beijing regime was ousted in the recent elections held there. For Taiwan, this is the best time to engage with the newly-elected President, who is expected to be sworn in on November 17.

Many believe that the autocratic stance that Yameen took was due to the backing of China, which poured billions of dollars into the country for infrastructure projects and signed a bilateral free trade agreement in December.

If Taiwan could establish diplomatic ties with this Muslim majority island in the Indian Ocean of more than half a million people, it will be a big win for the country. The geostrategic significance of the Maldives lies in its proximity to the Sea Lines of Communication in the Indian Ocean. More than 60 percent of trades and energy supplies traverse via this.