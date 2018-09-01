TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Cabinet approved a proposal Thursday to raise fines for illegal investments in Taiwan by individuals or companies from China.

The package, passed at the Cabinet’s regular weekly meeting, still needs the approval of the Legislative Yuan, the Central News Agency reported.

The original fines for unauthorized Chinese investments will be raised from the current NT$120,000 (US$3,900) – NT$600,000 (US$19,600) to a range from NT$50,000 (US$1,600) to NT$25 million (US$818,000).

If the situation is not rectified, consecutive fines will be levied, CNA reported. However, if minor violators conduct the necessary rectification within a specified time limit, they could be exempted from a fine.

The new measures also include sanctions against companies which evade, refuse or try to block government inspections of their situation.

Chinese companies which invest legally but later on violate other rules could face a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$2.5 million, in contrast to the range from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 valid now, according to CNA.