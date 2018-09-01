  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan clamps down on illegal investment from China

Illegal investors will face higher fines

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/27 16:55
Cabinet officials, including spokesperson Kolas Yotaka (second from left) answering questions about new government measures Thursday.

Cabinet officials, including spokesperson Kolas Yotaka (second from left) answering questions about new government measures Thursday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Cabinet approved a proposal Thursday to raise fines for illegal investments in Taiwan by individuals or companies from China.

The package, passed at the Cabinet’s regular weekly meeting, still needs the approval of the Legislative Yuan, the Central News Agency reported.

The original fines for unauthorized Chinese investments will be raised from the current NT$120,000 (US$3,900) – NT$600,000 (US$19,600) to a range from NT$50,000 (US$1,600) to NT$25 million (US$818,000).

If the situation is not rectified, consecutive fines will be levied, CNA reported. However, if minor violators conduct the necessary rectification within a specified time limit, they could be exempted from a fine.

The new measures also include sanctions against companies which evade, refuse or try to block government inspections of their situation.

Chinese companies which invest legally but later on violate other rules could face a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$2.5 million, in contrast to the range from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 valid now, according to CNA.
illegal investment
Taiwan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Kinmen drawing more Chinese visitors despite fewer visiting Taiwan
Kinmen drawing more Chinese visitors despite fewer visiting Taiwan
2018/09/14 22:10
Without US, Taiwan is vulnerable to Chinese invasion: foreign minister
Without US, Taiwan is vulnerable to Chinese invasion: foreign minister
2018/07/23 17:51
Taiwan-China relations are tense, democracy is Taiwan’s foothold: Time Magazine
Taiwan-China relations are tense, democracy is Taiwan’s foothold: Time Magazine
2018/07/20 15:31
Taiwan's former VP Lien Chan to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing
Taiwan's former VP Lien Chan to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing
2018/07/07 10:01
Youtuber asks 'Should Taiwan be a part of China?'
Youtuber asks 'Should Taiwan be a part of China?'
2018/06/15 16:22