Carrefour announced this year it wanted to serve as the leader in food transition, taking action on a worldwide basis.

In Taipei Thursday, Carrefour Taiwan CEO Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) invited dozens of farmers and producers to show the results of their efforts to contribute to the food transition.

The event also featured the official Taiwan launch of the “Act For Food” initiative, the start of the food transition which includes Carrefour’s own house brand, organic products, national and local production, environmental protection, and free-range eggs.

Over the past few years, many parts of the world have experienced food safety scandals, while consumer patterns and needs have been changing continuously, Wang said. Food transition has turned into a global movement, and Carrefour wants to drive the market change through its wealth of experience, the omnipresence of its outlets, and its vast product range.

After having passed through several food crises, the Taiwanese market has registered an even stronger demand for food transition. As a result, in addition to its past efforts to promote the traceability of food products and the certification of products, Carrefour wants to move forward by taking action on its own name brand, organic produce, and free-range eggs.

Carrefour will cooperate even more directly with the food producers, and seek even better production methods positive for consumers and for the environment. In addition, the company will, with the principle of happiness in mind, bear the hope that it can share good products with the majority of the public. Therefore, apart from quality, Carrefour’s most important mission for the food transition is how to provide products at a fair price.

One thousand home brand products, 700 organic products, 300 products from small farmers

The best product quality, the best service, the most practical shopping environment, a reasonable fair price

“Act For Food” is not just a slogan, but it is a concrete action that has been undertaken worldwide by Carrefour. The company will continue to launch even more food transition actions, hoping to offer customers the best service, the best product quality and the most convenient shopping environment at fair prices.

The five main points of Carrefour’s “Act For Food” campaign are:

Action 1: A commitment to quality through own-brand products

There are already more than 1,000 own-brand products available, with each of them subject to rigorous testing and safety management.

Action 2: Support localization and supply from local farmers

Carrefour already cooperates with 150 farmers who supply about 300 types of vegetables and fruit. The company will continue to mentor and assist farmers in their transition to traceable or organic production, hoping that by 2022, 100 farmers can join organic production.

Action 3: Value biodiversity and protect the environment

Carrefour supports environment-friendly agriculture, refrains from using herbicides, and encourages natural growing methods.

Action 4: Care about food safety and actively offer more than 700 organic products

Carrefour stores already display more than 700 varieties of organic produce, with more than half locally produced in Taiwan. Each Thursday is Organic Day, with card holders enjoying a 20-percent discount if they purchase at least NT$399 worth of goods. Advancing toward 2022, Carrefour will continue to offer even more organic products and launch new sales methods, with a projected doubling of sales.

Action 5: Set up a special area for free-range eggs to offer an even wider choice to consumers

In May, Carrefour announced that the food transition would begin from eggs, becoming the first retailer to establish a special area for free-range eggs. Next year, the company will offer its own-brand free-range eggs, with 2025 as the deadline for a complete stop to the sale of own-brand eggs from caged poultry, with the same trend visible for other brands.

Carrefour’s food transition: each person deserves the best

In conjunction with the “Act For Food” campaign, Carrefour is also launching a series of promotional activities inside its stores, such as discounts of 10 percent for pork without ractopamine and growth hormones, NT$95 instead of NT$115 for Carrefour Hualien Fuli sushi rice from farmers in the Hualien-Taitung region, NT$99 instead of NT$109 for 1 kilogram of Tainan Madou pomeloes, NT$79 instead of NT$109 for Carrefour 100 % fresh yoghurt, and NT$129 instead of NT$139 for Maolin free-range eggs.