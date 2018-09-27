TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 36-minute fireworks extravaganza will light up the sky above Port of Hualien in eastern Taiwan starting at 8 pm on Oct. 10, as the country celebrates the National Day.

It marks the first time for the spectacle to take place in the coastal city of Hualien.

Featuring more than 30,000 artillery shells including two 24-inch ones, the largest ever seen in Taiwan, the fireworks show can be viewed along County Road No. 193, covering locations of Dongdamen Night Market (東大門夜市), Beibin (北濱) and Nanbin (南濱) Parks of Pacific Landscape Park, Haibin Street (海濱街), and even hillsides of Central Mountain Range (中央山脈), reported UDN.

As part of the Double Ten Day celebrations, an event featuring indigenous and Hakka music and dance performances will be held at the Meilun Stadium (美崙田徑場) by the Hualien County Government from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Visitors will enjoy discounted purchases at Dongdamen Night Market and around commercial districts in Hualien, using a limited-edition National Day Tourism Card issued by the government.

Four shuttle bus routes to hot spring attractions as well as three sightseeing bus routes have been implemented in Hualien, allowing visitors to indulge themselves in a convenient and relaxing travel experience in the city, wrote the report.

Earthquake-stricken Hualien is seeing signs of revival for the tourism industry, partly thanks to its hosting of the fireworks spectacle. The occupancy rates for hotels and lodgings on the night of National Day have reached 90 percent in downtown Hualien and 60 percent in the suburbs, according to Hualien Tourism Hotels Association.

Visit the Facebook page of the 2018 Double Ten Fireworks to learn more.