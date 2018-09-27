WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beauden Barrett has retained his place at flyhalf in a reshaped All Blacks team to play Argentina in Saturday's Rugby Championship test at Buenos Aires.

Barrett carried a heavy share of the blame for New Zealand's 36-34 loss to South Africa in Wellington in the last round of Championship after failing both with his goal kicking and match management.

His place in the starting lineup may have been saved when his potential replacement, fullback-turned-flyhalf Damian McKenzie, was forced to return to New Zealand from Argentina because of a family bereavement.

In McKenzie's place, the inexperienced Richie Mo'unga comes onto the reserves bench.

Sonny Bill Williams will play only his second test of the season and his first since June at inside center after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Head coach Steve Hansen has shaken his lineup and it's likely many of the changes were pre-planned and are not a direct response to the All Blacks sub-par performance against the Springboks.

In the backline, Waisake Naholo returns on the right wing, allowing Ben Smith to revert to his specialist role at fullback. Williams will play at inside center, forcing Ryan Crotty from that position to outside center as Hansen continues to shun Jack Goodhue, the All Blacks' best player against South Africa.

Scrumhalf T.J. Perenara, who also cost New Zealand heavily with his poor decision-making in Wellington, has been handed a rare start in place of Aaron Smith, likely as a challenge to show he is better than his last performance.

Among the forwards, Ofa Tuungafasi will start at tighthead prop in his 21st test and in a front row which looks lightweight against a hardened Argentina pack.

Sam Whitelock, who combines in the second row with Scott Barrett, will captain the team in the absence of Kieran Read who is being rested. The absence of No. 8 Read and injured flanker Liam Squire sees a shake-up among the loose-forwards where Shannon Frizell starts on the blindside and journeyman Luke Whitelock at No. 8.

Barrett is lucky to retain his place after his worst test performance in Wellington, where he kicked only two of six shots at goal and regularly misread the game.

"We've picked what we believe is the best team for this particular test match," Hansen said. "Argentina are a very good side who have shown they can win both away and at home. They're full of confidence and self-belief which will make them a very dangerous beast."

Argentina will name its team later Thursday.

____

New Zealand: Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, T.J. Perenara; Luke Whitelock, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Tim Perry, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.