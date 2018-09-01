Facebook expands investments in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Social networking giant Facebook was planning to expand its investments in Taiwan under its own “Made by Taiwan – Loved by the World” program in order to help more local businesses, the Central News Agency reported Thursday.

Dan Neary, the company’s vice president for Asia Pacific, was planning to unveil the details of the project at an event Thursday afternoon also attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), according to CNA.

Up until 2020, Facebook would assist 1,500 Taiwanese business leader to get in touch with their counterparts in California’s Silicon Valley, help 15,000 Taiwanese small and medium enterprises to expand internationally, and train more than 50,000 digital experts.

“Made by Taiwan” is a brand promotion effort launched by Facebook last year to help with the globalization of Taiwanese companies, no matter how large or small, CNA reported. Over the past year, the initiative also featured the training of digital marketing specialists in cooperation with TAITRA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.