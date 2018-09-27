|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|134
|515
|126
|178
|.346
|JMartinez Bos
|147
|560
|109
|185
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|134
|525
|84
|165
|.314
|Trout LAA
|137
|463
|99
|145
|.313
|Brantley Cle
|140
|559
|88
|173
|.309
|Segura Sea
|141
|577
|90
|175
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|154
|614
|87
|186
|.303
|Wendle TB
|136
|477
|60
|143
|.300
|Castellanos Det
|153
|604
|85
|181
|.300
|Andujar NYY
|145
|556
|79
|164
|.295
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 47; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 121; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 96; Stanton, New York, 95; Gallo, Texas, 92.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.