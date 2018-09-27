TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tensions between Sweden and China have reached a fever pitch after Swedish TV aired a comedy skit which mocked Chinese tourists prompted the Chinese government to demand an apology.

Hot on the heels of an incident last week in which three Chinese tourists were forcibly removed by Swedish police from a Stockholm hotel lobby they tried to sleep in after refusing to leave, Sweden’s national broadcaster SVT on Friday aired a show called "Sinophobia is not ok,”which included a satirical video mocking Chinese tourists.

Towards the end of the show, the host showed a video he described as an "informational film for Chinese tourists" that was simply titled "Welcome to Sweden." In the video, which was posted on YouKu (China's version of YouTube), a Swedish woman lists some tips to avoid "cultural clashes," including not pooping outside historic buildings, washing hands after going to the bathroom, not to consider dogs "lunch," and eating with a knife and fork.

The video closes with the woman stating "all you Chinese are racists," before listing the many different ethnicities and nationalities living in the Nordic country and stating "Sweden we follow the principle that all people have equal value. However, this principle does not apply to Chinese." A war of words then promptly ensued:

On Saturday, China's embassy in Sweden said, "The program breaks the basic moral principles of mankind, and gravely challenges human conscience and is a serious violation of media professional ethics.”

On Monday, SVT's head of entertainment Thomas Hall told HKFP that the station would not apologize for the skit, but he express regret for posting it on YouKu:

"The purpose of the short segment published on Youku was to gather Chinese reactions. This was a mistake, as the entirety of our message and ambition was then lost. We recognise that this may have been an insult, for which we are truly sorry."

That same day, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made a statement condeming the skit, saying:

"It amounts to a gross insult to and vicious attack on China and the Chinese people. The program leader's comments are full of prejudices, biases and provocations against China and some other ethnic groups. It is a serious violation of media professional ethics. We strongly condemn that."

On Tuesday, China's embassy said that it would not accept Hall's statement as an apology saying:

"the show viciously insulted China and the Chinese people. Yet Hall’s statements intentionally dodged the racist language and contents in the show. Such statements are nothing but making up excuses and evading the point. We will never accept such an 'apology.'"

It then demanded that SVT make "sincere apology immediately."

Tensions between China and Sweden first began ratcheting up in January, when Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai was seized by Chinese agents while traveling on a train with Swedish diplomats who were apparently trying to escort him out of the communist country.

The "Sinophobia is not OK" episode in full with English subtitles:

Video of Chinese tourists complaining after being removed by police from the lobby of a Stockholm hotel they were trying to sleep in: