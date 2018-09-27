TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Deputy Mayor Hsu Li-ming (許立明) of Kaohsiung joined representatives from 37 cities in signing a declaration to mark the conclusion of the 2nd Global Harbor Cities Forum taking place in Kaohsiung between Sept. 25 and 27.

Participants in the forum agreed to drive the momentum for economic growth of harbor cities while ensuring eco sustainability, at the same time seeking to strengthen partnership among members for establishing a more livable and resilient harbor city environment, reported Liberty Times.

The platform this year saw increased interest to conduct exchanges with Kaohsiung in areas including flood prevention from cities of New Southbound Policy countries such as Dipolog in the Philippines and the North West Region of Singapore.

Officials from Medan in Indonesia expressed hopes to bolster cooperation in health industry during a visit to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, while dignitaries from Quảng Ngãi Province in Vietnam wished to draw experience from the southern city of Taiwan in the development of quality agriculture and smart typhoon management facilities.

Some of the dignitaries from European cities were impressed by the transformation of Pier-2 Art Center from an abandoned warehouse, and the delegation from Halifax Regional Municipality in Canada proposed to work with Kaohsiung on issues spanning harbor city reinvigoration and education.

According to Hsu, the Global Harbor Cities Forum 2018 attracted the participation of over 5,500 people from 65 cities, expanded from 49 cities two years ago, reported the Liberty Times.