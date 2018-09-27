  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung and 37 cities ink joint declaration at Global Harbor Cities Forum

The event was participated in by 65 cities around the world

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/27 14:01
Dignitaries at the forum sampled fruits from Kaohsiung (Photo by CNA)

Dignitaries at the forum sampled fruits from Kaohsiung (Photo by CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Deputy Mayor Hsu Li-ming (許立明) of Kaohsiung joined representatives from 37 cities in signing a declaration to mark the conclusion of the 2nd Global Harbor Cities Forum taking place in Kaohsiung between Sept. 25 and 27.

Participants in the forum agreed to drive the momentum for economic growth of harbor cities while ensuring eco sustainability, at the same time seeking to strengthen partnership among members for establishing a more livable and resilient harbor city environment, reported Liberty Times.  

The platform this year saw increased interest to conduct exchanges with Kaohsiung in areas including flood prevention from cities of New Southbound Policy countries such as Dipolog in the Philippines and the North West Region of Singapore.

Officials from Medan in Indonesia expressed hopes to bolster cooperation in health industry during a visit to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, while dignitaries from Quảng Ngãi Province in Vietnam wished to draw experience from the southern city of Taiwan in the development of quality agriculture and smart typhoon management facilities.

Some of the dignitaries from European cities were impressed by the transformation of Pier-2 Art Center from an abandoned warehouse, and the delegation from Halifax Regional Municipality in Canada proposed to work with Kaohsiung on issues spanning harbor city reinvigoration and education.

According to Hsu, the Global Harbor Cities Forum 2018 attracted the participation of over 5,500 people from 65 cities, expanded from 49 cities two years ago, reported the Liberty Times.
Global Harbor Cities Forum
Kaohsiung
harbor

RELATED ARTICLES

Water supply temporarily cut to 590,000 homes in southern Taiwan
Water supply temporarily cut to 590,000 homes in southern Taiwan
2018/09/19 15:05
China's state-owned Cosco takes over Port of Kaohsiung: report 
China's state-owned Cosco takes over Port of Kaohsiung: report 
2018/09/18 18:03
Over 120 leaders to converge for city forum in southern Taiwan
Over 120 leaders to converge for city forum in southern Taiwan
2018/09/17 20:50
Typhoon Mangkhut grounds Taiwan flights
Typhoon Mangkhut grounds Taiwan flights
2018/09/15 11:27
Taiwan’s new Taichung – Penghu ferry on trial, open to public in April 2019
Taiwan’s new Taichung – Penghu ferry on trial, open to public in April 2019
2018/09/10 20:39