  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/27 13:05
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 134 515 126 178 .346
JMartinez Bos 147 560 109 185 .330
Altuve Hou 134 525 84 165 .314
Trout LAA 137 463 99 145 .313
Brantley Cle 140 559 88 173 .309
Segura Sea 140 574 89 174 .303
Merrifield KC 154 614 87 186 .303
Wendle TB 136 477 60 143 .300
Castellanos Det 153 604 85 181 .300
Andujar NYY 145 556 79 164 .295
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 46; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 120; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 95; Gallo, Texas, 92.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.