Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 030 000 000— 3 8 0 Boston 500 322 34x—19 22 0

Meisinger, Hart (1), Means (3), Carroll (6), Jace Peterson (8) and Wynns; Price, S.Wright (6), Hembree (8), Workman (9) and Leon. W_Price 16-7. L_Meisinger 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (7), Mancini (24). Boston, Bogaerts (22), Martinez (42), Swihart (3), Devers 2 (21).

___

Houston 000 100 000—1 5 0 Toronto 200 010 00x—3 3 0

Devenski, Perez (3), McCullers (6), Guduan (7), Deetz (8) and Stassi; Reid-Foley, Biagini (4), Petricka (5), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Biagini 4-7. L_Devenski 2-3. Sv_Giles (25). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (25), McGuire (1).

___

Baltimore 200 010 304—10 10 1 Boston 100 110 000— 3 6 1

Yacabonis, T.Scott (4), P.Fry (7) and Ca.Joseph; Sale, Rodriguez (5), M.Barnes (7), Velazquez (7), Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9), R.Scott (9) and Christian Vazquez, Blake Swihart. W_T.Scott 3-2. L_M.Barnes 6-4. Sv_P.Fry (2).

___

New York 300 000 004—7 10 2 Tampa Bay 301 000 04x—8 10 0

Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Chapman (7), Robertson (8), Sheffield (8) and G.Sanchez; Stanek, Y.Chirinos (2), Kolarek (6), Roe (6), Alvarado (6), Wood (8), Nuno (8), Romo (8) and Ciuffo. W_Y.Chirinos 5-5. L_Tanaka 12-6. Sv_Romo (24). HRs_New York, Walker (11). Tampa Bay, Pham (7).

___

Detroit 102 100 000— 4 8 2 Minnesota 310 250 00x—11 14 0

Boyd, Baez (4), Reininger (5), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Odorizzi, Duffey (4), Vasquez (6), A.Reed (7), Curtiss (8), Belisle (9) and Gimenez, Graterol. W_Duffey 2-2. L_Boyd 9-13. HRs_Minnesota, Austin (9), Field 2 (3).

___

Cleveland 101 323 000—10 16 0 Chicago 000 000 002— 2 6 1

Bieber, C.Allen (7), Hand (8), O.Perez (9), Cimber (9) and R.Perez; J.Fry, Bummer (2), Burr (4), Gomez (5), Vieira (6), Scahill (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Castillo, K.Smith. W_Bieber 11-5. L_J.Fry 2-3. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (32), Lindor (37).

___

Texas 010 010 000—2 7 1 Los Angeles 000 110 01x—3 5 0

Mendez, Sadzeck (5), Springs (6), Martin (7), Claudio (8) and R.Chirinos; Heaney, Alvarez (8), J.Johnson (9) and Briceno. W_Alvarez 6-4. L_Martin 1-5. Sv_J.Johnson (2). HRs_Texas, Beltre (15), Profar (20). Los Angeles, Ohtani (22), Ward (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 101 111 100—6 9 0 Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

Fillmyer, Hill (8), Newberry (9) and S.Perez; C.Reed, Romano (4), Wisler (6), W.Peralta (7), Stephens (8), Hughes (9) and Casali. W_Fillmyer 4-2. L_C.Reed 1-3. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (13). Cincinnati, Peraza (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 000 30—3 5 1 Washington 050 040 0x—9 12 0

(8 innings)

Chen, Graves (5), T.Guerrero (6), Hernandez (7) and Wallach; McGowin, Grace (5), Suero (6), J.Rodriguez (7), Glover (8) and Kieboom. W_Suero 4-1. L_Chen 6-12. HRs_Miami, Anderson (11). Washington, Robles (3).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 2 0 New York 000 001 02x—3 6 0

Newcomb, L.Jackson (6), Venters (7), K.Wright (8) and Flowers; deGrom, S.Lugo (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 10-9. L_L.Jackson 1-2. Sv_S.Lugo (3). HRs_New York, Smith (5), Conforto (28).

___

Milwaukee 001 010 000—2 5 2 St. Louis 000 100 000—1 2 1

Chacin, Cedeno (6), Burnes (6), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz; Gant, Shreve (5), Hudson (5), Hicks (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina. W_Chacin 15-8. L_Shreve 3-4. Sv_Jeffress (13).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000— 0 4 0 Colorado 010 170 14x—14 16 1

Pivetta, Arano (5), Morgan (5), Rios (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Marquez, Oh (8), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 14-10. L_Pivetta 7-14. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (13), Butera (1), Story (34), Desmond (21).

___

Pittsburgh 100 010 022 0—6 10 2 Chicago 202 200 000 1—7 12 1

(10 innings)

Nova, Ta.Anderson (5), Feliz (7), Brault (8), Crick (9), Ri.Rodriguez (10) and E.Diaz; Quintana, Chavez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Cishek (8), Wilson (9), J.Garcia (9), Kintzler (10) and Caratini. W_Kintzler 3-3. L_Ri.Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (13), Osuna (3). Chicago, Heyward (8).

___

Los Angeles 110 000 000—2 9 1 Arizona 030 030 10x—7 10 0

Stripling, P.Baez (2), Fields (4), Alexander (5), Y.Garcia (5), Madson (6), Ferguson (7), Venditte (8) and Grandal; Greinke, Diekman (7), Ziegler (8), Bradley (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 15-11. L_Stripling 8-6. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (30), Brito (1), Pollock (21).