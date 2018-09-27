Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|030
|000
|000—
|3
|8
|0
|Boston
|500
|322
|34x—19
|22
|0
Meisinger, Hart (1), Means (3), Carroll (6), Jace Peterson (8) and Wynns; Price, S.Wright (6), Hembree (8), Workman (9) and Leon. W_Price 16-7. L_Meisinger 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (7), Mancini (24). Boston, Bogaerts (22), Martinez (42), Swihart (3), Devers 2 (21).
___
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|200
|010
|00x—3
|3
|0
Devenski, Perez (3), McCullers (6), Guduan (7), Deetz (8) and Stassi; Reid-Foley, Biagini (4), Petricka (5), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Biagini 4-7. L_Devenski 2-3. Sv_Giles (25). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (25), McGuire (1).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|010
|304—10
|10
|1
|Boston
|100
|110
|000—
|3
|6
|1
Yacabonis, T.Scott (4), P.Fry (7) and Ca.Joseph; Sale, Rodriguez (5), M.Barnes (7), Velazquez (7), Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9), R.Scott (9) and Christian Vazquez, Blake Swihart. W_T.Scott 3-2. L_M.Barnes 6-4. Sv_P.Fry (2).
___
|New York
|300
|000
|004—7
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay
|301
|000
|04x—8
|10
|0
Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Chapman (7), Robertson (8), Sheffield (8) and G.Sanchez; Stanek, Y.Chirinos (2), Kolarek (6), Roe (6), Alvarado (6), Wood (8), Nuno (8), Romo (8) and Ciuffo. W_Y.Chirinos 5-5. L_Tanaka 12-6. Sv_Romo (24). HRs_New York, Walker (11). Tampa Bay, Pham (7).
___
|Detroit
|102
|100
|000—
|4
|8
|2
|Minnesota
|310
|250
|00x—11
|14
|0
Boyd, Baez (4), Reininger (5), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Odorizzi, Duffey (4), Vasquez (6), A.Reed (7), Curtiss (8), Belisle (9) and Gimenez, Graterol. W_Duffey 2-2. L_Boyd 9-13. HRs_Minnesota, Austin (9), Field 2 (3).
___
|Cleveland
|101
|323
|000—10
|16
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002—
|2
|6
|1
Bieber, C.Allen (7), Hand (8), O.Perez (9), Cimber (9) and R.Perez; J.Fry, Bummer (2), Burr (4), Gomez (5), Vieira (6), Scahill (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Castillo, K.Smith. W_Bieber 11-5. L_J.Fry 2-3. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (32), Lindor (37).
___
|Texas
|010
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|01x—3
|5
|0
Mendez, Sadzeck (5), Springs (6), Martin (7), Claudio (8) and R.Chirinos; Heaney, Alvarez (8), J.Johnson (9) and Briceno. W_Alvarez 6-4. L_Martin 1-5. Sv_J.Johnson (2). HRs_Texas, Beltre (15), Profar (20). Los Angeles, Ohtani (22), Ward (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|101
|111
|100—6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Fillmyer, Hill (8), Newberry (9) and S.Perez; C.Reed, Romano (4), Wisler (6), W.Peralta (7), Stephens (8), Hughes (9) and Casali. W_Fillmyer 4-2. L_C.Reed 1-3. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (13). Cincinnati, Peraza (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|30—3
|5
|1
|Washington
|050
|040
|0x—9
|12
|0
Chen, Graves (5), T.Guerrero (6), Hernandez (7) and Wallach; McGowin, Grace (5), Suero (6), J.Rodriguez (7), Glover (8) and Kieboom. W_Suero 4-1. L_Chen 6-12. HRs_Miami, Anderson (11). Washington, Robles (3).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|02x—3
|6
|0
Newcomb, L.Jackson (6), Venters (7), K.Wright (8) and Flowers; deGrom, S.Lugo (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 10-9. L_L.Jackson 1-2. Sv_S.Lugo (3). HRs_New York, Smith (5), Conforto (28).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|1
Chacin, Cedeno (6), Burnes (6), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz; Gant, Shreve (5), Hudson (5), Hicks (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina. W_Chacin 15-8. L_Shreve 3-4. Sv_Jeffress (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|0
|Colorado
|010
|170
|14x—14
|16
|1
Pivetta, Arano (5), Morgan (5), Rios (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Marquez, Oh (8), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 14-10. L_Pivetta 7-14. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (13), Butera (1), Story (34), Desmond (21).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|022
|0—6
|10
|2
|Chicago
|202
|200
|000
|1—7
|12
|1
Nova, Ta.Anderson (5), Feliz (7), Brault (8), Crick (9), Ri.Rodriguez (10) and E.Diaz; Quintana, Chavez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Cishek (8), Wilson (9), J.Garcia (9), Kintzler (10) and Caratini. W_Kintzler 3-3. L_Ri.Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (13), Osuna (3). Chicago, Heyward (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|Arizona
|030
|030
|10x—7
|10
|0
Stripling, P.Baez (2), Fields (4), Alexander (5), Y.Garcia (5), Madson (6), Ferguson (7), Venditte (8) and Grandal; Greinke, Diekman (7), Ziegler (8), Bradley (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 15-11. L_Stripling 8-6. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (30), Brito (1), Pollock (21).