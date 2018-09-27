  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/27 12:46
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17
Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16
Florida 5 3 2 0 6 15 17
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 14 16
Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4
Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 17 21
Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17
New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 19 12
Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 22
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18
Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31
Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17
San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23
Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 18 27
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Detroit 8, Chicago 6

Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0

Calgary 7, San Jose 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Anaheim 7, Los Angeles 4

Thursday's Games

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.