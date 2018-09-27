Field's 2 HRs lead Twins past Tigers, 11-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Johnny Field homered twice, Jorge Polanco hit a bases-loaded triple and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Austin also homered and Willians Astudillo had three hits for the Twins. Christin Stewart tripled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Jake Odorizzi. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (9-13) gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Field, a rookie outfielder claimed off waivers on July 24, gave the Twins a 6-4 lead with his second home run of the day. The ball was originally ruled in play, but a video review showed that the ball barely cleared the fence before bouncing back onto the field for his eighth home run of the season and third with the Twins.

There was no such doubt on Field's first home run. He led off the second by hitting Boyd's first pitch off the facing of the second deck in left, giving the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Austin's two-run blast followed Robbie Grossman's RBI single in the first inning. It was Austin's 17th homer of the season and ninth since the Twins acquired him from the Yankees in a July 30 trade.

The Tigers got RBI singles from Niko Goodrum and James McCann in the third inning, and Stewart tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

But after Field's second home run put Minnesota on top for good, the Twins broke it open with a five-run fifth. Chris Gimenez hit a two-run single with two outs, and after Joe Mauer walked to fill the bases, Polanco cleared them with a triple to the gap in left-center.

TRAINING ROOM

Twins: Mitch Garver returned to action for the first time in two weeks, pinch-hitting in the eighth inning and playing first base in the ninth. He'd been out since Sept. 12, when he suffered a concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask while catching.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Francisco Liriano (5-11, 4.40) will pitch for Detroit on Thursday night in the series finale. Liriano lost consecutive starts against the Twins in August, giving up seven earned runs and walking seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Twins: The Twins have not named a starter for Thursday's game.