|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|25
|17
|Boston
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|23
|17
|Toronto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|22
|15
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|16
|Florida
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Ottawa
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|19
|15
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|19
|16
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|18
|13
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|17
|21
|Columbus
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|22
|Washington
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|17
|New Jersey
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|19
|12
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|22
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Nashville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|18
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|14
|18
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|31
|31
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|27
|14
|Edmonton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|27
|14
|Arizona
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|17
|San Jose
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|20
|16
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|20
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|19
|Vancouver
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 4, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Detroit 8, Chicago 6
Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0
Calgary 7, San Jose 5
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3
Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.