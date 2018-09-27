  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/27 11:14
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 134 515 126 178 .346
JMartinez Bos 147 560 109 185 .330
Trout LAA 136 461 99 145 .315
Altuve Hou 134 525 84 165 .314
Brantley Cle 139 556 87 172 .309
Segura Sea 140 574 89 174 .303
Merrifield KC 154 614 87 186 .303
Castellanos Det 152 601 84 181 .301
Wendle TB 136 477 60 143 .300
Simmons LAA 143 544 66 161 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 46; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 120; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 95; Gallo, Texas, 92.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.