TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Penghu International Light Festival (2018 澎湖國際海灣燈光節) is opening tonight (Sept. 27) in concurrence with the 2018 World Congress for the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, featuring a series of cultural and music events to herald the season of winter tourism.

To mark the Year of Bay Tourism, the Tourism Bureau has launched a campaign to promote travel to ten islands of Taiwan – three of which are in Penghu County, including Qimei (七美), Xiyu (漁翁島or西嶼), and Jibei Island (吉貝), reported CNA.

The light spectacle is composed of four zones, including Xiying Rainbow Bridge (西瀛虹橋), which has been fitted with illumination equipment across the deck and piers, as well as the Guanyinting Recreation Area (觀音亭園區), noted the Penghu National Scenic Administration.

A total of 18 light shows and 12 concerts, among other activities will be taking place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Guanyinting Recreation Area through Nov. 3, against a backdrop of a splendid fireworks display.

The 2018 Penghu International Light Festival and the World Congress will be inaugurated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top officials at 7 p.m., following aerial acrobatic maneuvers by Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Fighters, according to CNA.

2018 Penghu International Light Festival to light up Sept. 27 (Photo by CNA)