Houston Dynamo players celebrate after the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against the Philadelphia Union Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Housto
Houston Dynamo's Mauro Manotas celebrates after the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against the Philadelphia Union Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018,
Houston Dynamo's Mauro Manotas and Tomas Martinez celebrate after a goal during the second half of the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against
Philadelphia Union's Auston Trusty reacts after a goal during the second half of the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against the Houston Dynam
Houston Dynamo's Mauro Manotas and Memo Rodriguez celebrate after the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against the Philadelphia Union Wednesday
Houston Dynamo's Romell Quioto takes a shot against Philadelphia Union's Keegan Rosenberry during the second half of the U.S. Open Cup championship so
Houston Dynamo's Mauro Manotas celebrates his goal during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer match against the Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union's Fafa Picault and Houston Dynamo's Andrew Wenger battle for a shot during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup championship soccer
HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored twice in the first half to lead the Houston Dynamo to the U.S. Open Cup title, 3-0 over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.
Houston qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League.
Monotas scored on a header in the fourth minute, and the Colombian striker connected again in the 25th.
The third score came on Auston Trusty's own goal in the 65th.