Brewers clinch 1st playoff spot since 2011, sweep Cards 2-1

By JOE HARRIS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/27 10:39
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas (18) and second baseman Travis Shaw celebrate after St. Louis Cardinals' Adolis Garcia slipped rounding

St. Louis Cardinals' Adolis Garcia, right, is tagged out at home by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz during the eighth inning of a baseball game

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) follows through on an RBI single as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina watches during the fifth inning

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011, ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game when Jhoulys Chacin pitched five shutout innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

The Brewers (92-67) began the night a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central and 3 ½ games ahead of Colorado for the top wild-card slot.

The Cardinals (87-71) entered a half-game behind the Rockies for the final wild-card berth. Both the Cubs and Rockies played later games.

Milwaukee now returns to Miller Park to take on the lowly Detroit Tigers in the three-game series starting Friday to end the regular season. The Cardinals travel to the Cubs for the three-game set.