Phil Kessel scores twice, Penguins beat Sabres 5-1

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/27 10:10
Buffalo Sabres' Marco Scandella (6) can't get this stick on a rebound in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the second pe

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) collides with Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Pittsbur

Buffalo Sabres' Lawrence Pilut (24) wins a faceoff against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey

New York Islanders left wing Ross Johnston (32) hits New York Rangers defenseman Adam McQuaid (54) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist looks up at an official after allowing a goal to New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock during the fir

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening, top, wrestles Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore (27) to the ice as they fight during the third period of a

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, is upended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel scored twice in a 2:21 span late in the first period in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-1 exhibition victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard and Kris Letang also scored, and Matt Murray made 21 saves.

Alex Nylander scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark allowed all five goals.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 3, OT

At New York, Anthony Beauvillier scored 53 seconds into overtime for the Islanders.

Ryan Pulock scored twice, and Thomas Hickey tied it early in the third. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots for the Islanders.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers, and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.

RED WINGS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

At Boston, Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift Detroit past Boston.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the June draft. Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots. David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports