TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Typhoon Trami will likely come closest to Taiwan sometime between Friday night and midday Saturday, likely brining heavy rains to northern Taiwan, before veering north toward Japan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Typhoon Trami was located 880 kilometers east of Eluanbi moving northwest at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour and was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour with gusts of 191 kilometers per hour, according to CWB data. CWB forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) said that Typhoon Trami accelerated slightly northwest today and will come closest to Taiwan sometime between Friday evening and midday Saturday, before turning northward towards Japan.

Liu said that though Trami will not make landfall in Taiwan, the periphery of the storm will bring heavy or torrential rain to northern Taiwan and Yilan from Friday to Saturday. Rainfall in the mountainous areas will be heavy, and skies will be cloudy in much of Taiwan over the next two days, though the chance of rain in central and southern Taiwan will be low.

Liu warned of powerful winds and waves that will be brought by Trami's periphery, with gusts reaching level 9 to 11 along the coast on Friday and Saturday. Waves could reach as high as 5 meters in eastern Taiwan, while waves as high as 6 to 8 meters could appear in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula before Sunday.

Liu said that Trami will be far away from Taiwan on Sunday and will begin to accelerate as it heads toward Japan on Sunday and Monday. From Monday through Wednesday, there will be less moisture in the air and temperature differences between night and day will increase.

As for temperatures, as Taiwan continues to be pelted by rain over the coming days, Liu says lows will dip to 23 degrees Celsius, while highs will only rise to 26 to 28 degrees. In areas where the rain is not present, the lows will range between 20 to 22 degrees and the highs will reach 28 to 29 degrees.

Liu emphasized that temperature differences between night and day in central and southern Taiwan will be greater, with lows around 23 degrees and highs of 33 degrees.



JTWC map showing Trami's projected path.



CWB model of Typhoon Trami's path.



CWB wind radii probability map.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing probability of tropical storm winds over next 48 hours.



Japan Meteorological Agency projection of Trami's path over next three days.



Windy.com map showing Typhoon Trami's proximity to Taiwan.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



CWB satellite image.