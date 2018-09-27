|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|51
|.677
|—
|y-New York
|97
|60
|.618
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|87
|70
|.554
|19½
|Toronto
|72
|87
|.453
|35½
|Baltimore
|45
|112
|.287
|61½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|88
|69
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|84
|.462
|15½
|Detroit
|64
|93
|.408
|24
|Chicago
|62
|95
|.395
|26
|Kansas City
|56
|102
|.354
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|100
|58
|.633
|—
|y-Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|5
|Seattle
|86
|71
|.548
|13½
|Los Angeles
|77
|81
|.487
|23
|Texas
|66
|91
|.420
|33½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Toronto 3, Houston 1
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.