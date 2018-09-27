LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard inflicted Liverpool's first loss of the season with a dazzling goal sending Chelsea into the fourth round of the League Cup.

With Juergen Klopp still awaiting his first trophy after three years as Liverpool manager, the 2-1 loss at Anfield ends one path to glory for the early Premier League leaders.

Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool the lead in the 58th minute, but Emerson Palmieri leveled and Hazard came off the bench to secure the victory. The Belgium winger played a one-two on the right before going past three players, cutting inside, and sending a shot across goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and into the net.

Arsenal cruised through with a 3-1 victory over second-tier side Brentford with a double from Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette netting in stoppage time.

West Ham routed fourth-tier side Macclesfield 8-0.



