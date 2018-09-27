  1. Home
Prosecutors rest in killing of pregnant North Dakota woman

By  Associated Press
2018/09/27 05:05
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a man accused in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

Thirty-three-year-old William Hoehn is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. Hoehn's girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty in the case and is serving a life sentence. The baby survived.

Prosecutors on Wednesday questioned the lead detective who summarized a timeline and evidence. That included a jailhouse call when Hoehn told his mother he was worried about the death penalty.

After jurors were dismissed. Judge Tom Olson denied a request by defense attorney Daniel Borgen to issue a verdict after Borgen argued that prosecutors did not prove their case.