BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/27 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 72.09 72.38 71.47 71.57 Down .71
Nov 71.91 72.21 71.31 71.41 Down .69
Dec 71.66 72.04 71.16 71.25 Down .66
Jan 71.32 71.82 70.95 71.06 Down .63
Feb 71.15 71.64 70.81 70.90 Down .63
Mar 71.22 71.42 70.69 70.71 Down .59
Apr 70.81 70.92 70.48 70.50 Down .57
May 70.48 70.93 70.20 70.27 Down .53
Jun 70.38 70.51 69.97 69.97 Down .51
Jul 69.82 69.97 69.66 69.66 Down .46
Aug 69.47 69.82 69.32 69.33 Down .44
Sep 69.43 69.43 69.02 69.02 Down .41
Oct 68.70 Down .39
Nov 68.49 68.87 68.27 68.39 Down .36
Dec 68.00 Down .35
Jan 67.63 Down .34
Feb 67.28 Down .32
Mar 66.94 Down .31
Apr 66.62 Down .30
May 66.43 66.61 66.28 66.32 Down .28
Jun 65.96 Down .28
Jul 65.28 65.63 65.28 65.63 Down .27
Aug 65.32 Down .26
Sep 65.03 Down .25
Oct 64.76 Down .24
Nov 64.43 64.80 64.33 64.52 Down .23
Dec 64.20 Down .22
Jan 63.90 Down .21
Feb 63.59 Down .21
Mar 63.30 Down .21
Apr 63.02 Down .21
May 62.90 62.90 62.73 62.73 Down .23
Jun 62.45 Down .23
Jul 62.19 Down .23
Aug 61.94 Down .23
Sep 61.70 Down .23
Oct 61.46 Down .23
Nov 61.22 61.50 61.12 61.22 Down .23
Dec 60.98 Down .23
Jan 60.75 Down .23
Feb 60.53 Down .23
Mar 60.32 Down .23
Apr 60.12 Down .23
May 59.92 Down .23
Jun 59.73 Down .23
Jul 59.55 Down .23
Aug 59.38 Down .23
Sep 59.22 Down .23
Oct 59.07 Down .23
Nov 58.82 58.95 58.82 58.92 Down .24
Dec 58.76 Down .24
Jan 58.61 Down .24
Feb 58.47 Down .24
Mar 58.34 Down .24
Apr 58.22 Down .24
May 58.11 Down .24
Jun 57.99 Down .25
Jul 57.88 Down .26
Aug 57.78 Down .27
Sep 57.69 Down .28
Oct 57.61 Down .29
Nov 57.54 Down .29
Dec 57.43 Down .29
Jan 57.35 Down .29
Feb 57.27 Down .29
Mar 57.21 Down .29
Apr 57.12 Down .29
May 57.08 Down .29
Jun 57.02 Down .29
Jul 56.96 Down .29
Aug 56.92 Down .29
Sep 56.88 Down .29
Oct 56.89 Down .29
Nov 56.87 Down .29
Dec 56.82 Down .29
Jan 56.79 Down .29
Feb 56.75 Down .29
Mar 56.74 Down .29
Apr 56.72 Down .29
May 56.72 Down .29
Jun 56.69 Down .29
Jul 56.67 Down .29
Aug 56.65 Down .29
Sep 56.65 Down .29
Oct 56.65 Down .29
Nov 56.66 Down .29
Dec 56.61 Down .29
Jan 56.58 Down .29
Feb 56.56 Down .29
Mar 56.56 Down .29
Apr 56.57 Down .29
May 56.60 Down .29
Jun 56.60 Down .29
Jul 56.62 Down .29
Aug 56.65 Down .29
Sep 56.70 Down .29
Oct 56.77 Down .29
Nov 56.82 Down .29
Dec 56.95 Down .29
Jan 56.98 Down .29