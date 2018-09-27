New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|72.09
|72.38
|71.47
|71.57
|Down .71
|Nov
|71.91
|72.21
|71.31
|71.41
|Down .69
|Dec
|71.66
|72.04
|71.16
|71.25
|Down .66
|Jan
|71.32
|71.82
|70.95
|71.06
|Down .63
|Feb
|71.15
|71.64
|70.81
|70.90
|Down .63
|Mar
|71.22
|71.42
|70.69
|70.71
|Down .59
|Apr
|70.81
|70.92
|70.48
|70.50
|Down .57
|May
|70.48
|70.93
|70.20
|70.27
|Down .53
|Jun
|70.38
|70.51
|69.97
|69.97
|Down .51
|Jul
|69.82
|69.97
|69.66
|69.66
|Down .46
|Aug
|69.47
|69.82
|69.32
|69.33
|Down .44
|Sep
|69.43
|69.43
|69.02
|69.02
|Down .41
|Oct
|68.70
|Down .39
|Nov
|68.49
|68.87
|68.27
|68.39
|Down .36
|Dec
|68.00
|Down .35
|Jan
|67.63
|Down .34
|Feb
|67.28
|Down .32
|Mar
|66.94
|Down .31
|Apr
|66.62
|Down .30
|May
|66.43
|66.61
|66.28
|66.32
|Down .28
|Jun
|65.96
|Down .28
|Jul
|65.28
|65.63
|65.28
|65.63
|Down .27
|Aug
|65.32
|Down .26
|Sep
|65.03
|Down .25
|Oct
|64.76
|Down .24
|Nov
|64.43
|64.80
|64.33
|64.52
|Down .23
|Dec
|64.20
|Down .22
|Jan
|63.90
|Down .21
|Feb
|63.59
|Down .21
|Mar
|63.30
|Down .21
|Apr
|63.02
|Down .21
|May
|62.90
|62.90
|62.73
|62.73
|Down .23
|Jun
|62.45
|Down .23
|Jul
|62.19
|Down .23
|Aug
|61.94
|Down .23
|Sep
|61.70
|Down .23
|Oct
|61.46
|Down .23
|Nov
|61.22
|61.50
|61.12
|61.22
|Down .23
|Dec
|60.98
|Down .23
|Jan
|60.75
|Down .23
|Feb
|60.53
|Down .23
|Mar
|60.32
|Down .23
|Apr
|60.12
|Down .23
|May
|59.92
|Down .23
|Jun
|59.73
|Down .23
|Jul
|59.55
|Down .23
|Aug
|59.38
|Down .23
|Sep
|59.22
|Down .23
|Oct
|59.07
|Down .23
|Nov
|58.82
|58.95
|58.82
|58.92
|Down .24
|Dec
|58.76
|Down .24
|Jan
|58.61
|Down .24
|Feb
|58.47
|Down .24
|Mar
|58.34
|Down .24
|Apr
|58.22
|Down .24
|May
|58.11
|Down .24
|Jun
|57.99
|Down .25
|Jul
|57.88
|Down .26
|Aug
|57.78
|Down .27
|Sep
|57.69
|Down .28
|Oct
|57.61
|Down .29
|Nov
|57.54
|Down .29
|Dec
|57.43
|Down .29
|Jan
|57.35
|Down .29
|Feb
|57.27
|Down .29
|Mar
|57.21
|Down .29
|Apr
|57.12
|Down .29
|May
|57.08
|Down .29
|Jun
|57.02
|Down .29
|Jul
|56.96
|Down .29
|Aug
|56.92
|Down .29
|Sep
|56.88
|Down .29
|Oct
|56.89
|Down .29
|Nov
|56.87
|Down .29
|Dec
|56.82
|Down .29
|Jan
|56.79
|Down .29
|Feb
|56.75
|Down .29
|Mar
|56.74
|Down .29
|Apr
|56.72
|Down .29
|May
|56.72
|Down .29
|Jun
|56.69
|Down .29
|Jul
|56.67
|Down .29
|Aug
|56.65
|Down .29
|Sep
|56.65
|Down .29
|Oct
|56.65
|Down .29
|Nov
|56.66
|Down .29
|Dec
|56.61
|Down .29
|Jan
|56.58
|Down .29
|Feb
|56.56
|Down .29
|Mar
|56.56
|Down .29
|Apr
|56.57
|Down .29
|May
|56.60
|Down .29
|Jun
|56.60
|Down .29
|Jul
|56.62
|Down .29
|Aug
|56.65
|Down .29
|Sep
|56.70
|Down .29
|Oct
|56.77
|Down .29
|Nov
|56.82
|Down .29
|Dec
|56.95
|Down .29
|Jan
|56.98
|Down .29