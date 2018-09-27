SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the closure of San Francisco's new transit center (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The mayor of San Francisco says the city's new $2 billion transit terminal where a crack was found in a support beam will stay closed until officials determine it's safe to reopen it.

Mayor London Breed said she visited the Salesforce Transit Center on Wednesday to meet with officials assessing the crack found Tuesday by workers installing roofing tiles.

Breed says a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the crack, who is responsible and when the transportation hub can safely reopen. She didn't say when that would be.

Officials closed the center during Tuesday afternoon rush hour. Buses are being rerouted to a temporary transit center about two blocks away.

The five-level center that opened last month includes a bus deck, a central entrance hall and a rooftop park with an outdoor amphitheater.

12 a.m.

The so-called "Grand Central of the West" is closed out of safety concerns after workers discovered a crack in a support beam of the $2 billion transit terminal that opened just last month.

Executive director Mark Zabaneh says workers discovered the crack early Tuesday while installing roofing tiles at the Salesforce Transit Center. He said structural engineers would be working at the building Tuesday night to assess whether it is safe for people to return.

Enveloped in wavy white sheets of metal veil, the five-level center includes a bus deck, a towering sky-lit central entrance hall and a rooftop park with an outdoor amphitheater. Zabaneh said American steel was used in the center's construction.

Buses were rerouted to a temporary transit center about two blocks away.