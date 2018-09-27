  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2151 Down 44
Dec 2176 Down 39
Dec 2193 2212 2147 2151 Down 44
Mar 2215 2235 2175 2176 Down 39
May 2228 2246 2188 2189 Down 39
Jul 2249 2258 2205 2206 Down 39
Sep 2264 2272 2220 2222 Down 38
Dec 2286 2286 2237 2240 Down 36
Mar 2286 2286 2251 2251 Down 37
May 2268 2268 2258 2258 Down 37
Jul 2271 Down 38