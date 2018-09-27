ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Federal officials say a 26-year-old man wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Puerto Rico has been captured in western New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service says its fugitive task force received information from Puerto Rico that Norberto Morales-Ferrer might be staying with a friend in the Rochester area.

Marshals say Wednesday that they were able to arrest him without incident with the help of state and local law enforcement agencies.

Officials say Morales-Ferrer and another man were traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over in Puerto Rico on Feb. 10. Authorities say as the vehicle stopped, both men opened fire at the police officer and managed to escape the scene.

The other man was arrested soon afterward.

Morales-Ferrer is being held a Rochester jail pending extradition to Puerto Rico.