MEXICO CITY (AP) — The incoming government of Mexico says it will accept a truth commission to investigate the case of 43 students missing since 2014.

The future administration's top human rights official accepted the commission on the fourth anniversary of the students' abduction by corrupt police.

The cops turned the students over to a drug gang, which allegedly killed them and incinerated their bodies.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tapped Alejandro Encinas as assistant interior secretary for human rights and immigration. Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1.

In June a federal court ordered the government to create a truth commission, given doubts about the investigation. But the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto has appealed the ruling.

Encinas told Radio Formula Wednesday that "of course the truth commission will go forward."